Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs and more going 'The Full Monty' for Fox in December

Fox has announced exactly when Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, James Van Der Beek, Dancing with the Stars' Bruno Tonioli, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey will be going The Full Monty: the evening of Monday, Dec. 9.

As reported in May, the sextet will be bearing it all on The Real Full Monty to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research.

The network strips it all down: "During the two-hour special, Anderson will lead Diggs, Jones, Posey, Tonioli and Van Der Beek as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance ... in front of a live audience."

The action will be choreographed by Mandy Moore, veteran of Fox's So You Think you Can Dance, the Oscar-winning La La Land and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The network continues, "Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will expand their limits, test their modesty and strengthen their bond with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and forge a brotherhood."

"Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives," the producers concluded.

Back when the special was announced in May, Anderson noted, "Don't die of embarrassment. Get checked!"

He added, "I am honored to lead the charge of rallying these fearless men to bare it all, in order to provoke, inspire and in this case, beg you to get screened for cancer. That's our goal … so what are you waiting for!?"

The Real Full Monty will air Dec. 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Fox.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.