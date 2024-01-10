Angela Bassett receives Honorary Oscar at 14th Governors Awards

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

Angela Bassett accepted an Honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards Tuesday night.

During her speech, she shouted out "trailblazing" Black actresses that paved the way for her, including Ruby Dee, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Rosalind Cash.

"They were my North Star, my guiding light, proof that while the road may not be without curves and bumps, there was a way to fulfill what I believed deep in my soul was my destiny," she said.

"It was standing on their strong, spiritually fortified shoulders that I often was sustained, and I thank them for every sacrifice, every doubt, every disappointment, every rejection, every triumph that I know they experienced along the way," she continued.

Angela also spotlighted each of the 10 Black actresses who have won an Oscar, calling them “beacons of possibility and hope for little Black and brown girls who aspire to one day pursue the dream of becoming an actor.”

“This honor isn’t just for or about me,” she added. "What I hope this moment means is that we are taking the necessary steps toward a future in which it is the norm, not the exception, to see and embrace one another's full humanity, stories and perspectives. This must be our goal, and to always remember that there is room for us all. When we stand together, we win together."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!