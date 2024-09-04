Amy Adams' shaggy dog story drops a trailer, and more

Bridgerton alumna Phoebe Dynevor will star alongside Zac Efron in the A24 film Famous, Deadline is reporting. The trade says Eastbound and Down veteran Jody Hill's feature is set in Los Angeles and concerns the dark side of celebrity. Efron will play both Hollywood hunk James Jansen and Lance Dunkquist, a wannabe star who happens to look just like the real McCoy ...

Free streamer Pluto TV has just launched three new channels. The "Cheers + Frasier" channel is just that: a destination dedicated to the original Boston-set sitcom and its Seattle-based spin-off starring Kelsey Grammer. The channel features seasons 6-10 of Cheers, and seasons 1-4 and 11 of the latter. There's also a new "Queens of Reality" channel, with shows like The Hills, Kendra on Top, Bridezillas, LaLa's Full Court Life and others, and a "WOW - Women of Wrestling" channel, "dedicated to the premier all-female sports entertainment property." ...

Amy Adams lets her animal urges get the better of her in the new trailer to Nightb****, in which she plays an overworked stay-at-home mom who, well, turns into a dog. The movie is based on author Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel of the same name and also stars Scoot McNairy, Zoe Chao and Mary Holland. In the coming attraction, we see Adams' character has a very familiar predicament: She feels her old life slip away while caring for her toddler, only to have a different side of her awakened. "Motherhood ... connects you to some primal urges," she's told, before we see Adams eating off a plate like a dog would and snapping at humans. Later, she comes home "from a run" covered in mud, to the confusion of her husband. The movie hits theaters Dec. 6 ...

