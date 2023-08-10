Amid Hollywood strikes, 75th Emmy Awards bumped to January

NATAS/Fox

By Stephen Iervolino

With the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA strikes crippling Hollywood, the Television Academy and Fox jointly announced on Thursday, August 10, that the 75th Annual Emmy Awards have been bumped from September 18 to January 15, 2024.

Notably, the organization didn't mention the strikes as the reason behind "the Martin Luther King Day telecast," but with the ongoing union actions, a telecast on its previous date would have meant a broadcast with no writers and no SAG-affiliated stars.

The event will now air starting at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. 

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024, with an edited presentation airing on FXX Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

