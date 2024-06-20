All Swim

The Debate: Does Pool Time Count as Bath Time Three cute girls playing in swimming pool. Summer vacation and travel concept (petrenkod/Getty Images)

By Ann Kelly

Growing up in Garfield Heights, Ohio we had this huge community pool, which by today’s standards was nothing special. But when you only have a few months of warm-enough weather, you enjoy it! I took my swim lessons, joined the synchronized swim team and was even a lifeguard for a while. But the point is I learned to swim when I was young.

Public pool

Here in Tampa Bay, we have the chance to enjoy the water all year long for the most part. But can you and your kids swim? Today’s your day if the answer is no with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson taking place nationwide and in Tampa Bay. It’s free and I have those locations here, happening from 10-11 am. For additional participating pools, just click here.

If you can’t make it today, make it a point to learn to swim. It can save your life.

Ann-Ventures


©2024 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!