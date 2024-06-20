Growing up in Garfield Heights, Ohio we had this huge community pool, which by today’s standards was nothing special. But when you only have a few months of warm-enough weather, you enjoy it! I took my swim lessons, joined the synchronized swim team and was even a lifeguard for a while. But the point is I learned to swim when I was young.

Public pool

Here in Tampa Bay, we have the chance to enjoy the water all year long for the most part. But can you and your kids swim? Today’s your day if the answer is no with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson taking place nationwide and in Tampa Bay. It’s free and I have those locations here, happening from 10-11 am. For additional participating pools, just click here.

If you can’t make it today, make it a point to learn to swim. It can save your life.

Ann-Ventures





©2024 Cox Media Group