Age is just a number: '90s pinup mainstays Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy reunite for SKIMS swimwear ad

Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra were two mainstays of the '90s heyday of lad mags like Maxim, but, at respectively 50 and 51, they're proving age is just a number.

The pair teamed up for a video photoshoot for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swimwear line.

Set, naturally, to Warrant's cheeky hot girl anthem "Cherry Pie," Jenny and Carmen are seen against a red tile backdrop, sudsing up a vintage Ferrari — and themselves. Completing the video vamp look, an off-camera fan blows their hair while they do their thing.

"Everybody's wearing SKIMS," they voiceover in tandem.

"It’s a wet hot summer in @SKIMS Swim featuring me and my girl @carmenelectra," McCarthy captioned her Instagram post.

If user comments are any indication, the promotion hit a bullseye with at least one targeted demographic. "Dammmm I thought that was from the 90s you both still look freaking fabulous," read one dude's reply to Jenny's Instagram post.

"The two females that made me realize I had hit puberty watching singled out," quoth another, referencing the MTV dating show on which the pair appeared back in the day.

"And on the 8th day God created Carmen Electra," said one of her followers.

