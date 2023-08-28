Adam Sandler's family-filled 'Bat Mitzvah' gifts him best Rotten Tomatoes score of his career

Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

While he has veered from dumb comedies like Big Daddy to celebrated dramatic performances in Uncut Gems and Hustle, Adam Sandler's latest film has given him his highest marks yet. At least when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes.

The ratings aggregator has pegged Adam's most recent film, Netflix's You're So Not Invited to my Bat Mitzvah, with a near-perfect 96% critics score.

The audience number is hovering around the 66% mark, though that can trend in either direction once viewers have a chance to catch up with the comedy, which was released on August 25.

The family comedy was a family affair: it stars Adam; his actress wife, Jackie; and their two daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

