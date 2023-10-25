Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and other stars headlining annual comedy event benefiting autism programs

A who's who of comedy — including Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart and Amy Schumer — are gearing up to make people laugh for a good cause.

On December 11 at New York City's Beacon Theatre, the charity Next for Autism will once again be hosting Night of Too Many Stars, with proceeds going toward providing education and more for the 1 in 36 children in the U.S. affected by the disorder.

Stephen Colbert, Ron Funches and Saturday Night Live's James Austin Johnson are also confirmed, with other guests expected to perform; past performers ranged from Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Crystal to Seth Rogen and George Clooney.

The event was the brainchild of longtime SNL and Late Night with Conan O'Brien writer/producer Robert Smigel and his wife, Michelle, who struggled to find proper education for their son Daniel.

Over the past 20 years, Night of Too Many stars has raised over $30 million to support programs that "enhance the lives of autistic individuals, specifically in the areas of education, home, work, social, health and well-being," according to Next for Autism.

Tickets start at $134.55 and will be available to the general public Friday, October 27, at 11 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. They will also be sold in person beginning Saturday, October 28, at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.

