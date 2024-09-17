ABC floats trailer to Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson's sexy ship series 'Doctor Odyssey'

ABC has unveiled a full-length trailer to Doctor Odyssey, its buzzy new primetime series from Ryan Murphy in which Joshua Jackson plays Dr. Max Bankman, a physician on board a pleasure cruise ship.

The coming attraction teases sun, surf, sex and sudden medical emergencies.

Don Johnson is the captain and informs the new hire, "Our mission is to preserve the dream: And that's why you're here — to keep these dreamers safe."

He adds, "We've constructed a paradise here, but make no mistake ... it's your job to keep everyone alive."

Along the way, Jackson meets cute with — and eventually hooks up with — one of the ship's nurses (Hamilton's Philippa Soo), but the trailer is heavy on the action outside of the bedroom, with the ship that bears the show's name apparently chockablock with medical situations, from a passenger falling overboard to trying to triage a patient while being hurled around in rough seas.

There are also teases of guest stars, with John Stamos and Kelsea Ballerini crossing paths with the good doctor.

Doctor Odyssey gets underway Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

