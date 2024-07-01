'A Quiet Place: Day One' roars, but 'Inside Out 2' three-peats at No. 1 at the box office

Disney

By George Costantino

A Quiet Place: Day One debuted with an estimated $53 million -- a franchise best, but it wasn't enough to overtake Pixar's Inside Out 2, which topped the box office for a third straight week with an estimated $57.4 million. Its domestic tally is now at $469.3 million -- the fifth highest animated movie of all time in North America.

Variety reports that globally, Inside Out 2 is the 11th-highest-grossing animated film of all time, and the only film to cross the $1 billion mark so far this year.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong'o, settled for second place at the North American box office. It took in $98.5 million worldwide.

Kevin Costner's western, Horizon: An American Saga -- Chapter 1, opened in a distant third place, earning an estimated $11 million.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die added an estimated $10.3 million in its fourth week of release, bringing its domestic tally to $165 million. Globally, the fourth Bad Boys movie has grossed $332 million.

Rounding out the top five was the sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD, which opened Thursday, June 27. It's delivered an estimated $11 million over four days and has collected $66 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

