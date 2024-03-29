'A Complete Unknown' director shares first official shot of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

Disney/Randy Holmes

By Jill Lances

Earlier this month, paparazzi photos surfaced online of Timothée Chalamet in character as Bob Dylan for the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown, but now, we have our first official photo from the film.

The movie's director James Mangold shared a photo on social media of Chalamet as Dylan, dressed in a black jacket and dark glasses, crossing 23rd Street in Manhattan in front of the famed Chelsea Hotel. The only detail Mangold shared about the shot was the camera that was used to take it: a "Leica SL3 Summicron-SL APO 50mm 2.8 1/160 ISO 12500."

A Complete Unknown, which has been in the works for more than four years, is set in New York in the early '60s, when 17-year-old Dylan comes to the Big Apple and meets artists like Woody GuthriePete Seeger and Joan Baez. It follows him through his famed 1965 performance at the Newport Folk Festival, where he shocks the crowd by plugging in an electric guitar.

The rest of the cast includes Edward Norton as Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie RussoBoyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

