76th Emmys: 'Hacks' wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Hacks earned top honors at Sunday's Emmy Awards, nabbing the trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

This was the first time the comedy starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder took home the top comedy award. It was previously nominated in 2021 and 2022.

The show beat out previous Outstanding Comedy winner The Bear, coming as a bit of a surprise, although the FX show has been the subject of much debate as to whether it is indeed a comedy.

In total, Hacks took home three awards Sunday night. In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Smart won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Other nominees in the Outstanding Comedy Series category included Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Only Murders in the Building, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows.

