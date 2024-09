76th Emmys: The complete winners list

The 76th Emmy Awards, hosted by the father and son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy, aired Sunday, Sept. 15, from L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

Here's the complete list of winners:

DRAMA SERIES

Shōgun

COMEDY SERIES

Hacks

LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Baby Reindeer

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart, Hacks

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES OR MOVIE

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES

The Daily Show

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Traitors

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Will Smith, Slow Horses

WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Christopher Storer, The Bear

DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Frederick E.O. Toye, Shōgun

DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

