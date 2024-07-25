When the “727″ get its own day, it’s time to celebrate not just in the St Petersburg area code, but along for the party this year are Clearwater, Dunedin, Tampa, St. Pete Beach and Palm Harbor. So what’s on the agenda Saturday?

The Dalí Museum (Michael Weimar)

There’s everything from walks, a day of service, museum and art experiences, food specials, and well, a lot! Plan to start early and wear those comfy walking shoes. Visit StPete/Clearwater has a comprehensive list of what we can enjoy, and even save a little money on.

Ann-Ventures Along the Osprey Trail, Honeymoon Island, Dunedin

My choices might be a sunrise walk on The St Pete Pier, a trip to the Dali then over to Dunedin and Veskolini Cafe for lunch. Dinner perhaps back on the beach, and ending the day with a delightful treat at Cafe Soleil.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen This will warm you up - lobster bisque from Cafe Soleil! Thank you for the use of your Facebook photo

But it’s always better with friends so if you’re out take a few picks and tag us with those on Instagram or Facebook at @1055thedove. The 727 rules this weekend!

Ann-Ventures

