When the “727″ get its own day, it’s time to celebrate not just in the St Petersburg area code, but along for the party this year are Clearwater, Dunedin, Tampa, St. Pete Beach and Palm Harbor. So what’s on the agenda Saturday?
There’s everything from walks, a day of service, museum and art experiences, food specials, and well, a lot! Plan to start early and wear those comfy walking shoes. Visit StPete/Clearwater has a comprehensive list of what we can enjoy, and even save a little money on.
My choices might be a sunrise walk on The St Pete Pier, a trip to the Dali then over to Dunedin and Veskolini Cafe for lunch. Dinner perhaps back on the beach, and ending the day with a delightful treat at Cafe Soleil.
But it’s always better with friends so if you’re out take a few picks and tag us with those on Instagram or Facebook at @1055thedove. The 727 rules this weekend!
