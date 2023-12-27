105.5 The Dove Deletes Your Debt!

105.5 The Dove Deletes Your Debt

105.5 The Dove is helping you Delete Your Debt with A Chance To Win $1,000 Five Times A Day. Starting Monday Jan 8th, Listen For The Keyword At 8, 10, Noon, 2 And 5pm! Enter It By Downloading Our Free 105.5 The Dove App Or At wduv.com For A Chance At $1,000.

Here’s how you could win from 105.5 The Dove:

  • Listen to 105.5 The Dove Monday, January 8 through Friday, February 2* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm
  • We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours
  • You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)
  • One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000
  • After entering, **Be sure to ANSWER YOUR PHONE** especially if it’s an unknown number calling, it could be us telling you you’re our WINNER!!!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/8/24–2/2/24 (excl. 1/15/24). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary.

For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: https://www.wduv.com/fp/95000-cash-keyword-january-2024-sweepstakes-official-rules/

Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

©2023 Cox Media Group

