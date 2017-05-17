Princess to give up royal status to marry commoner

Combined photo shows Japan's Princess Mako (R), the first grandchild of Emperor Akihito, seen when she leaves Tokyo's Akasaka Estate, and Kei Komuro, to whom the princess will soon become engaged, speaking with reporters in Tokyo. Both pictures were taken May 17, 2017, the day after the Imperial Household Agency confirmed media reports about their impending engagement. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

A Japanese princess is deciding love over royalty.

Princess Mako, who is the oldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will marry her former college classmate and in doing so, will become a commoner after the ceremony.

The princess’ now-fiance, Kei Komuro, was sighted as he left the law office where he works, but would not speak to reporters other than to say, “Now is not the time for me to comment, but I want to speak at the right time.”

Currently there are four people in line for the throne: Akihito’s two sons who are in their 50s, his brother who is in his 80s and his 10-year-old grandson, The Telegraph reported.

Mako graduated from International Christian university and went on to get a masters degree from the University of Leicester. She has been working as a museum researcher.

No wedding date has been set, but the official announcement of an impending marriage has a ritual behind it.

First a public announcement will be made, then a date will be set, and finally the couple will make a formal report to the emperor and empress, The Telegraph reported.

