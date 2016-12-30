Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: December 29, 2016

Video: Store manager and shopper brawl at Florida mall

Comments
Video shows a customer and store manager hitting each other at Sawgrass Mills Mall.
Video shows a customer and store manager hitting each other at Sawgrass Mills Mall.

By Chelsea Todaro

Cellphone footage captured a fight that broke out between a Steve Madden store manager and a customer at the Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday. 

>> Read more trending stories 

The video does not show how the fight started but it ends with the shopper getting a couple of punches to the head, NBC Miami reports.

In the video you can see the woman trying to get into the store, but a male employee blocks her. The store manager then walks to the door and asks the woman to back away. 

The shopper then yells, “I’m not doing anything to you!” and after the employee tells her police are coming, she screams, “I don’t care!”

The shopper then reaches over the employee and throws water on the manager. In retaliation, the manager punches her twice in the face. 

“You hit my like a crazy! I’m going to sue you!” the shopper said. 

Police said the woman was a tourist visiting from Switzerland, according to NBC Miami. 

SAWGRASS MILLS MALL FIGHT -- A Steve Madden employee got into a fight with a customer Wednesday at Sawgrass Mills Mall, according to Sunrise police, who are now investigating: bit.ly/2ihTuDz  NBC 6

Posted by Michael Spears on Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

@1055WDUV ON TWITTER



DOVE INSTAGRAM


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation