13 lb, toddler-sized baby surprises doctors

A big baby boy is home after spending more than a week in the hospital.

Jenna Reyes gave birth to her son, Raymond Reyes, at Mercy Medical Center in Merced, California, on April 30.

Reyes told KFSN she opted to have a C-section, since she was expecting a 10-11 pound baby. But when Raymond arrived, he was bigger than anyone expected. He weighed in at 13.5 pounds.

“I’ve worked in labor deliver for about seven years, and the largest baby I’ve ever seen was a little bit over 10 pounds, so 13 pounds is a big baby. I’ve never seen one that big,” nurse Jessica Newton said.

Reyes said clothes and diapers for newborns are too small for her new son.



“Nothing fits him,” she told KFSN. “(He) uses size two Pampers, three to six months clothes.”



Reyes told KFSN Raymond was taken by the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to be treated for jaundice and low calcium and sodium levels.

After spending a week in the NICU, Raymond was taken home and is thriving.

His big sister has promised to help take care of her new brother but insists, “I’m still the baby girl of the house.”

