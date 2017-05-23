Now Playing
Posted: May 23, 2017

Theresa May upgrades UK terror threat to highest possible level

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street after addressing the media (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Carl Court/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street after addressing the media (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

In the wake of yesterday’s suicide bombing in Manchester, Prime Minister Theresa May has warned the United Kingdom that another attack may be “highly likely,” if not “imminent.” May also announced that the nation had raised the national terror threat level to its highest possible level: critical.

The prime minister also announced that military units would be deployed alongside police to maintain order and public safety, the BBC reported. Armed service members will patrol concerts, sports matches and other high-priority targets to add additional security.

It is only the third time in history that the United Kingdom has formally raised the threat level in this manner. The threat level also reached critical in 2006 and 2007.

May and other politicians temporarily suspended campaigning in the wake of the suicide bombings. The United Kingdom is scheduled to vote on June 8, which is year, just two weeks from now.

The death toll stands at 22, with nearly 60 people still hospitalized.

