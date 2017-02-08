Amelia Robinson/Dayton.com

Amira Yvonne Glenn gets a kiss from her father Taveon.

By Amelia Robinson

Dayton.com

Amira Yvonne Glenn’s face has made those who’ve seen it cry, smile and giggle.

Her chill image has been used to promote the relaxing power of spa treatments, and she has been the subject of at least one poem that gave her pop the feels.

Strangers have asked to meet her, and she has admirers in London, Brazil, and as far away as China.

All this because her proud papa took a video of getting her hair washed for the first time and posted it on his Facebook page for his mom, Tiffiney Birdsong, a RTA bus driver.

Taveon Glenn never saw the attention coming as the view count went higher and higher.

“It is life changing,” said Glenn, a 20-year-old West Carrollton grad. “I am just wondering what her life will be like when she grows up. I want her to have everything I didn’t have.”

Amira Yvonne Glenn became an Internet sensation just after she was born when a video of her getting a shampoo went viral. The 2 -month-old visited Dayton.com with her father, Taveon Glenn, and grandmother, Tiffiney Birdsong. Photo by Amelia Robinson(Photo: Amelia Robinson)

Glenn is engaged to marry Amira’s mom, Sierra Still.

The adorable shampoo Amira received from a Miami Valley Hospital nurse in November has been viewed nearly 40 million times on her dad’s original post alone.

My daughter getting her hair washed. 😍😍 Posted by Taveon Glenn on Saturday, November 19, 2016

This doesn’t count all the times it was viewed on media sites including Dayton.com, The Today Show and The Daily Mail in the United Kingdom.

Now 2 months old, Amira seems the apple of her grandmother’s eye.

Birdsong was blown away by how Amira video inspired others.

“It is just amazing to see how a video of a baby getting her hair washed can go viral,” Birdsong said.

