Ride-sharing service just for women to relaunch in Boston
Sean Gallup
A new ride-sharing app just for women, called Safr, is launching again this week in Boston after a name change and rebranding campaign.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A ride-sharing service just for women is relaunching in Boston, after making its debut last year.
The Uber and Lyft-style service, now called Safr, underwent a shake-up in leadership and a rebranding since launching as Chariot for Women last spring.
Safr will begin limited service this week in Boston with plans to expand starting in early March, according to a company statement.
The company was first started by a former Uber driver who said he came up with the idea for the ride-sharing service that connects women passengers with women drivers after experiencing an incident himself where he felt unsafe with a passenger.
