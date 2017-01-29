Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: January 29, 2017

Ride-sharing service just for women to relaunch in Boston

Comments
A new ride-sharing app just for women, called Safr, is launching again this week in Boston after a name change and rebranding campaign. 
Sean Gallup
A new ride-sharing app just for women, called Safr, is launching again this week in Boston after a name change and rebranding campaign. 

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A ride-sharing service just for women is relaunching in Boston, after making its debut last year.

The Uber and Lyft-style service, now called Safr, underwent a shake-up in leadership and a rebranding since launching as Chariot for Women last spring.

>> Read more trending news  

Safr will begin limited service this week in Boston with plans to expand starting in early March, according to a company statement.

The company was first started by a former Uber driver who said he came up with the idea for the ride-sharing service that connects women passengers with women drivers after experiencing an incident himself where he felt unsafe with a passenger.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

@1055WDUV ON TWITTER



DOVE INSTAGRAM


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation