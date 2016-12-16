Paramedics save man, 91, who promised wife dinner date

Ivan Barefield

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A New Jersey man celebrated his 91st birthday on Wednesday at his favorite restaurant thanks to three paramedics who worked quickly to save his life.

>> Read more trending stories

“I thought I was ready to check out, I really did," Joseph Leifkin told WABC.

Leifkin woke up sweating profusely one morning earlier this week. "I said to my wife, 'I think I'm in trouble,'" Leifkin said. Marjorie Leifkin called 911, and paramedics realized that the situation was serious. "I didn't even have the chance to introduce myself and he said, 'Don't let me die, don't let me die,'" paramedic Kevin Duffy told WABC.

Leifkin told the paramedics that he couldn't die because he still had a date scheduled with his wife for his 91st birthday. But his heart stopped beating and he stopped breathing during the 10-minute ambulance ride to St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville.

The medics performed chest compressions and forced air into his lungs until Leifkin was revived, WABC reported.

He got his wish for his birthday date. He, his wife Marjorie and other family members went to a Ruth’s Chris Steak House Wednesday night to celebrate his birthday. He was reunited later at St. Clare’s with the paramedics who saved his life, WABC reported.

"Thanks to you, I'm still here. If it wasn't for you guys, I wouldn't be here," Leikfin said. “I'm not ready to go; I have more to do.”