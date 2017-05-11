Lambert/Getty Images

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Just in case your mom hasn’t reminded you lately, Sunday is Mother’s Day.

The day we honor Mom ranks third in retail spending behind Christmas and back-to-school shopping, according to the National Retail Federation. The NRA survey shows Americans will spend more than $22 billion this year looking for that just-right gift for Mom.

Around 80 percent of us will buy a card, and 67 percent will buy flowers, the NRA survey showed. Jewelry and personal services top the list of gifts moms would like to get.

Below is a list of links to retail advertisements for Mother’s Day gifts, and some gift suggestions.

Which stores have Mother's Day sales?

Major retailers are advertising Mother's Day sales for all sorts of gifts. Here are links to some of the ads for in-store and online merchandise.

Amazon.com

Belk

Best Buy

Big Lots

Catalog Spree

Edible Arrangements

FTD Florists

J.C. Penney

Kmart

Kohls

Macy's

Michael's

Sam's Club

Sears

Starbucks

Stein Mart

Target

Walmart

Zales

1-800 Flowers

Mother’s Day gift ideas

Amazon.com: Mother's Day gifts with free shipping on $25 of select clothing, jewelry and shoe purchases.

Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $199.99, Target

Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug with Easy-Clean Lid - $18, Amazon

Bath Bomb Gift Set USA - 6 Vegan All Natural Essential Oil Lush Fizzies - $20, Amazon

Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $139.99, Rakuten

Bose SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III (Silver) - $179.99, Target

Easehold Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Panel Mirror - $18.19, Amazon

Farberware Classic Stainless Steel 2-Quart Covered Saucepan - $11.89, Walmart

Free 6-piece Shea Butter Vanilla Kit with purchase using code ICONIC - L'Occitane

Google Home and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit - $257.99, Walmart

Groupon.com: Mom-a-Rama Super Sale with up to 80 percent off Mother's Day gifts and $10 off with coupon code WELCOME for new members.

Guess GU7359 P08 Sunglasses - $21.99 after coupon, Luxomo (get the coupon at FatWallet)

Honey Can Do 3-pc. Nesting Banana Leaf Basket Set - $20.93, Amazon

Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 9-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker - $120, Amazon

Keurig K15 Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Chili Red) - $39.91, Best Buy

Kohl's: Coupon for $10 off $50 purchase of Mother's Day gift; coupon for 20 percent off jewelry; expires Sunday.

Linon Home Decor Storage Bench Short Split Seat Storage - $77.31, Walmart

LivingSocial.com: Save up to 70 percent on gifts for Mom.

Magic Bullet NutriBullet - $64, Amazon

Massage Envy: Free 60-minute facial or 30-minute massage upgrade with $125 gift card purchase.

Mother's Day Beauty Essentials Bundle - $19.99 after coupon (get the coupon at FatWallet)

NuVision Signature Edition 8" Tablet - $69, Microsoft Store

Olay Total Effects Anti-Aging 7-in-1 Eye Transforming Cream Treatment - $10.99, eBay

ProFlowers: One dozen rainbow roses for $19.99.

Publix: Coupons for $10 of $50 Visa Gift Cards with $50 grocery purchase through May 19; Buy-one-get-one free Hallmark greetings or gift wrap.

Sam's Club Membership: Get a $20 gift card, a free rotisserie chicken, rolls and an apple pie for $45

T-Fal 12-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker - $99, Walmart

The North Face Women's Osito Pullover Hoodie - $44.00 after coupon, Proozy (get the coupon at FatWallet)

Free tote bag with $40 fragrance purchase; coupon for $3.50 off $15 purchase; expires May 14, Ulta Beauty

"I Love You Mom" engraved Trinity Ring pendant necklace - $33, Amazon

"I Love You Mom" picture frame - $20, Amazon

$50 Banana Republic factory credit – get it for $30 at Groupon

15 Mixed Tulips with free Delivery and Free Vase - $34.99, FTD

25 percent off Michael Kors, Macy's

