Posted: May 16, 2017

Miniature horses offer comfort to stressed out airline passengers in OH, KY

Miniature horses, similar to the one pictured here, are helping soothe airline passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The tiny horses visit the airport a few times a month, and officials say they  really make a difference to the passengers who see them.
MyLoupe/UIG via Getty Images
Miniature horses, similar to the one pictured here, are helping soothe airline passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The tiny horses visit the airport a few times a month, and officials say they  really make a difference to the passengers who see them.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

 

San Francisco International Airport has a therapy pig that wears a tutu. Newark International offers therapy dogs. Now Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is bringing in mini horses to help soothe stressed-out flyers.

Ohio-based Seven Oaks Farm provides the airport with a few miniature horses twice a month as a kind of therapy for nervous passengers and children, according to Mashable.

And it’s working.

“It’s just to ease anxiety levels, put smiles on faces,” Wendi Orlando, the airport’s senior manager of customer relations, said in an interview with NPR.

“When you look at the passengers walking by, it just never gets old. They love seeing the horses,” Orlando said.

Girl+horse=happiness #kindnessmatters #therapyhorse #makingadifference #ittybittyhorses @cvgairport #travel

A post shared by Seven Oaks Farm Therapy Horses (@ittybittyhorses) on

The non-profit has 34 miniature horses, Mashable reported, that also visit hospitals, police programs and nursing homes to offer a little good cheer and humor.

