Posted: February 06, 2017

Massive meteor lights up Chicago night sky

File photo
George Varros and Dr. Peter Jenniskens/NASA/Getty Images
File photo

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO —

As many slept either in the sadness or joy of the Patriots winning another Super Bowl, lucky Chicagoans who happened to be awake around 1:30 a.m. got to see quite a show.

A large meteor lit up the sky from Illinois and Wisconsin, WGN reported.

While the huge green fireball was primarily in those states, there were reports as far west as Minnesota and as far east as New York.

Watch the video below:

