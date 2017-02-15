Now Playing
Posted: February 15, 2017

Mail ordered flowers fall short on Valentine's Day

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Valentine's Day 2017 has come and gone, but the gifts are still here.

Some flowers hit it out of the ballpark, while others fell flat and droopy.

And while many said it was the thought that counted to their loved ones, they took to Twitter to complain to one mail order flower company about no deliveries, unbloomed flowers and ones that seem to be destined for a quick trip to the garbage pail.

