Family says birthday cake got them kicked off JetBlue flight

By Jim Hayward, Palm Beach Post

A dispute on a JetBlue flight over a birthday cake led to a New Jersey family being removed from the jet before takeoff from JFK Airport in New York City, WABC-TV reports.

Cameron and Minta Burke boarded a flight to Las Vegas last week along with their two children and a special piece of carry-on luggage: a birthday cake. Placed in an overhead bin, it drew the attention of a flight attendant, who told Cameron Burke that he needed to move it.

The cake was placed under a seat, but a second flight attendant intervened and an argument ensued. Police eventually cleared the plane of all passengers. Everyone except the Burkes was allowed re-board, WABC said.

A statement from JetBlue said: crew to remove the items ... became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crewmember's fitness to fly," JetBlue said in a statement.

But Cameron Burke told WABC that he didn't curse or raise his voice. He said that the family received a refund for their tickets and were never told why they were removed from the plane.