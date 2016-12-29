Now Playing
Posted: December 29, 2016

Dad, son threatened to kill neighbors on Christmas over fireworks, music

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 29: In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations on December 29, 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany. Fireworks sales are prohibited in Germany except for the three days before the new year, and both public and private fireworks displays are a central part of New Year's Eve celebrations. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Thomas Lohnes
FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 29: In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations on December 29, 2012 in Frankfurt, Germany. Fireworks sales are prohibited in Germany except for the three days before the new year, and both public and private fireworks displays are a central part of New Year's Eve celebrations. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

By Chelsea Todaro

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. —

A father and son were arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Christmas day after police said they threatened to kill their neighbors “one by one” when they set off fireworks and played loud music. 

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Hugo Rodriguez, 88, and son Gonzalo Rodriguez, 61, were allegedly armed with guns standing outside their home while their neighbors were throwing a party, Local 10 News reports. 

A neighbor then tried to approach the father, who said “get away, I have a gun,” police said to Local 10. Neighbors told Local 10 News that children were present at the gathering. 

Both men were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct. They bonded out of jail since the arrest, according to Local 10. 

