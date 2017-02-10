Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: February 10, 2017

Bees infest roof of Texas woman’s home

Comments
7 Fun Facts About Bees

Related

View Larger
Bees infest roof of Texas woman’s home

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A Texas woman’s request to have her roof fixed has not been a sweet deal so far. In fact, it has turned into a sticky situation.

>> Read more trending news

Latanja Levine told KIAH that the job was halted because of bees — almost 50,000 of them — that were swarming in the spaces above her two-story home near Houston. The bees’ handiwork was evident, too: Honey was dripping down the walls of the home, forming syrupy puddles on the floor.

"It's coming in from the ceiling, down to the walls," Leveine told KIAH. "I'm mopping it up, mopping in the walls. It's all over the curtains here— just honey. They're probably ruined.”

Levine had no idea the home had a bee problem until roofers notified her, USA Today reported.

“They smoked them out and put them directly into their colonies. There must've been 50,000 bees,” Lee said, adding that “I asked them if they got the queen bee, and they said, ‘No.’”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

@1055WDUV ON TWITTER



DOVE INSTAGRAM


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation