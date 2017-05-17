Sign in with your existing account
101-year-old jumps out of plane, breaks world record
Graiki/Getty Images
A skydiver’s shadow is seen on grass during landing
By
HotTopics.TV
A 101-year-old D-Day veteran is officially the oldest person in the world to go skydiving.
At 101 years and 38 days old, Bryson William Verdun Hayes of England broke the Guinness World Record Sunday, the Associated Press reported.
Hayes jumped alongside his son, grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter.
According to the Guardian, Hayes first went skydiving when he was 100, breaking the British record.
Hayes served in the British Army during WWII. He was awarded France’s Legion of Honor for his heroic actions.
>> George Clooney surprises 87-year-old fan at nursing home for her birthday
