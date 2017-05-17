101-year-old jumps out of plane, breaks world record

Graiki/Getty Images

A skydiver’s shadow is seen on grass during landing

By HotTopics.TV

A 101-year-old D-Day veteran is officially the oldest person in the world to go skydiving.

At 101 years and 38 days old, Bryson William Verdun Hayes of England broke the Guinness World Record Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

Hayes jumped alongside his son, grandson, great-grandson and great-granddaughter.

According to the Guardian, Hayes first went skydiving when he was 100, breaking the British record.

Hayes served in the British Army during WWII. He was awarded France’s Legion of Honor for his heroic actions.

