Family dog finds cat thought lost in house fire two months ago

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It's being called a "Mother's Day miracle."



Two months after a fire raged through their home, a family in Michigan was reunited with their pet cat that they thought they would never see again.

The March fire was accidental in nature, and the Marr family has plans to rebuild, according to WXMI. Firefighters were able to save the family dog, Chloe, by using an improvised oxygen mask, but the family's cat, Ringer, could not be located. The Marrs assumed that the cat was lost or had not survived.

Christine Marr posted on Facebook that on Sunday, the family went to the house and Chloe began scratching and sniffing at a hole in the floor. Marr heard a cat meowing so the family got food to coax the animal out. To their disbelief, out emerged Ringer.

The cat had lost about half its body weight, and veterinarians believe it survived on bugs. Ringer is steadily improving and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Marr.