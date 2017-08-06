Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *}
A new mail scam has hit Tampa Bay. Fraudulent "change of address" forms are being filled out in your name, with your mail being sent to vacant homes miles away. Postal inspectors are working on a solution, but if your mail suspiciously stops, call the post office immediately. If you're being scammed, next call your credit card companies and file a fraud alert.06/09/2017
Partly sunny today. 20% rain chance. Mid and upper 80s.06/09/2017
27-year-old Krystina Joy Rivera showed up at her ex-boyfriend's home, hoping to have sex, according to deputies. She left in handcuff's after she continuously punched the woman she found in his bed.06/09/2017
From June 9 to 13, OneBlood is hosting several Pulse remembrance blood drives throughout the Tampa Bay area.06/09/2017
The FDA is recalling birth control pills that, if taken, could actually lead to pregnancy.06/09/2017
Ex-FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Here are the highlights from his testimony.06/08/2017
Drivers for Uber and Lyft are celebrating this week after Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill eliminating the agency that tried to keep ride sharing services out of Hillsborough county.06/08/2017
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a state-wide organized cell phone theft conspiracy targeting Walmart and Sam's Club.06/09/2017
A pup who failed out of the police academy for being too friendly is now the Governor of Queensland's newest team member, with a special new job.06/09/2017
A scary situation for a first time home buyer. Kimberly Shepard closed on her New Tampa townhome a year ago, but now a lawsuit threatens to take it away.06/08/2017
Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.06/08/2017
Construction should have already wrapped up on Gandy Boulevard this Spring, but crews are still hard at work pouring concrete and sifting through the dirt.06/09/2017
A 67-year-old woman fell 6 feet as she walked into an open sidewalk access door while texting on her phone.06/08/2017
Albuquerque police officers were investigating a stolen vehicle, when they found themselves trying to save a choking puppy.06/09/2017
If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, there's plenty happening around Tampa Bay.06/09/2017
A Pasco County waterfront property that once belonged to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is for sale.06/09/2017
A silver Alert was issued in Citrus County for a 72-year-old female with memory issues.06/09/2017
One family is preparing for Monday's memorial for the one year anniversary of the Pulse shooting.06/09/2017
Quite often in the brutal world of politics, all it takes is one scandal, usually caught on video, to take a candidate down.06/09/2017
