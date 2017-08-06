Now Playing
Protect yourself from Tampa Bay mail scam

A new mail scam has hit Tampa Bay. Fraudulent "change of address" forms are being filled out in your name, with your mail being sent to vacant homes miles away. Postal inspectors are working on a solution, but if your mail suspiciously stops, call the post office immediately. If you're being scammed, next call your credit card companies and file a fraud alert.

06/09/2017

FORECAST: Storms return this weekend

Partly sunny today. 20% rain chance. Mid and upper 80s. 

06/09/2017

PCSO: Woman attack's woman she finds in ex's bed

27-year-old Krystina Joy Rivera showed up at her ex-boyfriend's home, hoping to have sex, according to deputies. She left in handcuff's after she continuously punched the woman she found in his bed.

06/09/2017

Pulse remembrance blood drives through Tuesday

From June 9 to 13, OneBlood is hosting several Pulse remembrance blood drives throughout the Tampa Bay area.

06/09/2017

Birth control pills recalled for packaging error

The FDA is recalling birth control pills that, if taken, could actually lead to pregnancy.

06/09/2017

WATCH: Ex-FBI Director Comey testifies

Ex-FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Here are the highlights from his testimony.

06/08/2017

Controversial county agency to dissolve

Drivers for Uber and Lyft are celebrating this week after Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill eliminating the agency that tried to keep ride sharing services out of Hillsborough county. 

06/08/2017

PCSO tackles statewide cell phone theft case

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department has put an end to a state-wide organized cell phone theft conspiracy targeting Walmart and Sam's Club.

06/09/2017

Police pup failed out for being too friendly

A pup who failed out of the police academy for being too friendly is now the Governor of Queensland's newest team member, with a special new job.

06/09/2017

Email hackers costing home sellers millions

A scary situation for a first time home buyer. Kimberly Shepard closed on her New Tampa townhome a year ago, but now a lawsuit threatens to take it away.

06/08/2017

Hyundai recalls almost 600,000 vehicles

 Hyundai is recalling almost 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix hood latch and parking brake warning light problems.

06/08/2017

Beer is boosting economies

Craft beer is saving small town economies - that's according to Beer Institute's Beer science America study.

06/09/2017

Gandy Blvd. construction delayed

Construction should have already wrapped up on Gandy Boulevard this Spring, but crews are still hard at work pouring concrete and sifting through the dirt. 

06/09/2017

Distracted woman falls into sidewalk opening

A 67-year-old woman fell 6 feet as she walked into an open sidewalk access door while texting on her phone.

06/08/2017

WATCH | Police officers save choking puppy

Albuquerque police officers were investigating a stolen vehicle, when they found themselves trying to save a choking puppy.

06/09/2017

Things to do in Tampa this weekend | June 9-11

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, there's plenty happening around Tampa Bay.

06/09/2017

LOOK: Former Johnny Cash property for sale

A Pasco County waterfront property that once belonged to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is for sale. 

06/09/2017

MISSING: 72-year-old Citrus County woman

A silver Alert was issued in Citrus County for a 72-year-old female with memory issues. 

06/09/2017

Pulse family reflects on one year anniversary

One family is preparing for Monday's memorial for the one year anniversary of the Pulse shooting.

06/09/2017

Florida student pulled from class president race

Quite often in the brutal world of politics, all it takes is one scandal, usually caught on video, to take a candidate down.

06/09/2017
