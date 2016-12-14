Now Playing
Posted: December 16, 2016

Presented by Arry’s Roofing Services!

Arry’s Roofing Services, Inc. is giving you the gift of commercial-free Christmas music!

105.5 The Dove wants you and your family to have the best Christmas ever! That means giving you two things, great Christmas music and quality uninterrupted time with your family!

So this year, we’re going commercial-free from noon on Christmas Eve until midnight on Christmas Day, all brought to you by Arry’s Roofing Services, Inc.!

Listen in an celebrate Christmas with The Dove!

