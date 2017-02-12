Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: February 12, 2017

Legendary jazz musician Al Jarreau died Sunday at 76

Comments
Grammy Award-winning musician Al Jarreau died Sunday morning at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to his web site.
Mary Turner/Getty Images
Grammy Award-winning musician Al Jarreau died Sunday morning at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to his web site.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans are mourning the death of legendary jazz musician and Grammy Award-winning artist Al Jarreau.

Jarreau, 76, passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles, according to a statement on his website.

>> Read more trending news 

“He will be missed,” the statement said.

“His 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need.”

Friends and colleagues on social media are sending their condolences and remembering their work with Jarreau.

Singer Chaka Khan tweeted "U were EVERYTHING Jazz & beyond with an unrivaled improvisational genius. Love & prayers 2 his family & fans."

Guitarist Steve Lukather, known for his work with Toto, tweeted out "RIP Al. It was an honor working with him and there was no one like him! Unreal.."

The Reverend Jesse Jackson also tweeted "RIP #AlJarreau. Pray for his family."

The seven-time Grammy winner and R&B singer, known for songs like “We’re in This Love Together,” “Boogie Down” and the theme from the TV series “Moonlighting,” had been hospitalized recently and cancelled tour dates, according to a recent announcement on his website.

Jarreau is survived by his wife, Susan, and their son, Ryan, news outlets reported.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

@1055WDUV ON TWITTER



DOVE INSTAGRAM


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation