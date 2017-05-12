Sign in with your existing account
Hoda Kotb surprises ‘Today’ co-hosts with daughter Haley Joy
Aurora Rose
Hoda Kotb brought daugher Haley Joy to "Today" Friday. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
By
Zuri Davis, Rare.us
NEW YORK
—
The “Today” crew had a very special guest on Friday.
Host Hoda Kotb surprised her co-hosts by bringing along newborn daughter Haley Joy to hang out just before Mother’s Day.
“This is our baby,” Kotb said.
Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly couldn’t contain their excitement as they took turns holding the baby.
“Can I just say something?” Kotb asked. “I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend!”
Kotb couldn’t be happier as she got to share her little Haley with the world.
