Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: May 12, 2017

Hoda Kotb surprises ‘Today’ co-hosts with daughter Haley Joy

Comments
Hoda Kotb brought daugher Haley Joy to
Aurora Rose
Hoda Kotb brought daugher Haley Joy to "Today" Friday. (Photo by Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

NEW YORK —

The “Today” crew had a very special guest on Friday.

Host Hoda Kotb surprised her co-hosts by bringing along newborn daughter Haley Joy to hang out just before Mother’s Day.

>> Read more trending news

“This is our baby,” Kotb said.

Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly couldn’t contain their excitement as they took turns holding the baby.

“Can I just say something?” Kotb asked. “I’m holding my baby on Mother’s Day weekend!”

Related: Hoda Kotb was absolutely beaming as she celebrated her daughter’s first-ever Kentucky Derby

Kotb couldn’t be happier as she got to share her little Haley with the world.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation