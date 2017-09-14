Sign in with your existing account
Posted: September 14, 2017
Get all of the details here!
105.5 The Dove will be giving away FREE ice to those still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma!
Friday, September 15th, starting at 3 p.m., we’ll be at the Lowe's on 2365 25th Street North in St. Petersburg (
click here for all of the details), then at 4 p.m., we will be at the MetroPCS on Dale Mabry near Raymond James Stadium ( click here for all of the details).
We will be handing out bags of ice (while supplies last) in hopes that we can provide temporary relief to those still without power.
