Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Hurricane Irma

IRMA POST-STORM INFORMATION

Posted: September 14, 2017

Get all of the details here!

Comments

105.5 The Dove will be giving away FREE ice to those still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Irma!

Friday, September 15th, starting at 3 p.m., we’ll be at the Lowe's on 2365 25th Street North in St. Petersburg (click here for all of the details), then at 4 p.m., we will be at the MetroPCS on Dale Mabry near Raymond James Stadium (click here for all of the details).

We will be handing out bags of ice (while supplies last) in hopes that we can provide temporary relief to those still without power.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation