Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: May 26, 2017

You could win starting Monday!

Comments

Starting Monday, 105.5 The Dove is giving you the chance to enter and win a grand prize from Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, including hotel accommodations for two (2) nights; four (4) 3-park, 3-day Universal Orlando tickets and a $100 Universal Orlando gift card!

Come back to www.wduv.com on Monday for your chance to enter and win!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

@1055WDUV ON TWITTER



DOVE INSTAGRAM


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation