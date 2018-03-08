Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: March 08, 2018

Starting Thursday, March 22nd!

Comments

Starting Thursday, March 22nd, 105.5 The Dove is giving you the chance to win your share of $200,000 with The Dove $1,000 Pay Day!

Just listen for the keyword four times each weekday at 8 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then text it back to 70123 and you could win $1,000!

AND, Thursdays are BONUS Pay Days when we’ll give away $5,000, four times, again at 8 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.!

Click here for official contest rules.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

DOVE INSTAGRAM


@1055WDUV ON TWITTER


 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation