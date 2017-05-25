Now Playing
Posted: May 26, 2017

Listen Tuesday for your chance to win!

Starting Tuesday, Ann is giving you the chance to win two tickets to enjoy Daryl Hall & John Oates on Friday, June 9th at Orlando’s Amway Center; along with a $50 gift card to Duffy’s Sports Grill!

Just listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly on Tuesday morning for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

