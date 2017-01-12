Now Playing
Posted: January 13, 2017

Listen Tuesday for your chance to win!

Starting Tuesday, Ann is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see U2 during their Joshua Tree Tour on Wednesday, June 14th at Raymond James Stadium! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 17th at 10 a.m.!

Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly at 8:10 on Tuesday morning for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

