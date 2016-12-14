Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Hurricane Harvey

Help those affected by Hurricane Harvey

Posted: September 01, 2017

Listen Tuesday for your chance to win!

Comments

Starting Tuesday, Ann is giving you the chance to win four admission passes to enjoy the Tampa Museum of Art! And from now until Sunday, October 22nd, you can see the exhibition Photorealism: 50 years of Hyperrealistic Painting!

Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly starting Tuesday morning for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

DOVE INSTAGRAM


@1055WDUV ON TWITTER


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation