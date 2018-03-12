Listen this week for your chance to win!

This week, Ann is giving you the chance to win a pair of “Win Them Before You Can Buy Them” tickets to see Paul Simon: Homeward Bound The Farewell Tour on Friday, September 7th at Amalie Arena! (Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16th at 10 a.m.)

Listen to mornings with Ann Kelly all week long for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388