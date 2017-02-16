Listen this week for your chance to win!

All week long, Ann is giving you the chance to win a $50 Disney Gift Card!

Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly This week for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Spring is just around the corner, and 105.5 The Dove wants to send you where springtime is full of flowers and flavorful dishes - The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival! Click here for your chance to enter and win through our web contest!

