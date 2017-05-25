Now Playing
Posted: June 02, 2017

Listen Monday morning for your chance to win!

Starting Monday, Ann is giving you the chance to win four 3-day 3-park Universal Orlando tickets to enjoy Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park, plus Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios plus two-night hotel accommodations for up to four people and a $100 Universal Orlando gift card!

Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly on Monday morning for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Also, click here for your chance to win a Universal Volcano Bay grand prize through our web contest!

