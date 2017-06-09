Now Playing
Posted: June 09, 2017

Listen Monday for your chance to win!

Starting Monday, Ann is giving you the chance to win four tickets to see Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, on Friday, August 11th at Amalie Arena, so you can celebrate Father’s Day and “Dance On The Ceiling with Dad!”

Listen to Morning Trivia with Ann Kelly on Monday for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Also, click here to listen to Ann Kelly’s interview with Lionel Richie!

