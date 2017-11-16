Listen Monday for your chance to win!

Starting Monday, Ann is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to enjoy SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, with over one million lights and six holiday shows! Happening November 24th through December 31st, only at SeaWorld Orlando!

Listen to Ann Kelly during Dove mornings for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Also starting Monday, you could win a pair of tickets to enjoy SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration through our web contest! Come back to www.wduv.com on Monday for your chance to enter and win!