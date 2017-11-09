Now Playing
Posted: November 10, 2017

Listen for your chance to win on Tuesday!

Starting Tuesday, Ann is giving you the chance to win four tickets to enjoy “ICE! featuring Christmas Around The World” at Gaylord Palms happening November 21st through January 7th with two-million pounds of colorful ice sculptures and thrilling ice slides! All part of Christmas at Gaylord Palms! (Tuesday through Friday only)

Listen to mornings with Ann Kelly starting Tuesday for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Click here for your chance to enter to win a Christmas At Gaylord Palms Package through our web contest!

