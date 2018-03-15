Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: March 16, 2018

Listen for your chance to win on Monday!

Comments

Starting Monday at 6:10 a.m., Ann is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to enjoy Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Wednesday, March 28th at The Straz Center!

Listen to mornings with Ann Kelly starting Monday for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Also starting Monday, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical through our web contest Come back to www.wduv.com on Monday for your chance to enter and win!

PLUS, Wednesday, March 28th is WDUV night! Click here to purchase tickets and get $10.55 off when you use the promo code “MUSIC”!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

DOVE INSTAGRAM


@1055WDUV ON TWITTER


 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation