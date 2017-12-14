Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: December 15, 2017

Listen for your chance to win on Monday!

Comments

Starting Monday, Ann is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Peter Cetera on Saturday, January 6th at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland!

Listen to mornings with Ann Kelly for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

DOVE INSTAGRAM


@1055WDUV ON TWITTER


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation