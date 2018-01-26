Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
105.5 WDUV
Last Song Played
Continuous Lite Favorites

Posted: January 26, 2018

Listen for your chance to win on Monday!

Comments

Starting Monday at 8:10 a.m., Ann will be giving you the Elton John song to listen for at 3 p.m. When you hear it, be caller 10 to win a pair of “Win Them Before You Can Buy Them” tickets to see Sir Elton John in his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour on Wednesday, November 28th at Amalie Arena! (Tickets go on sale Friday, February 2nd at 10 a.m.)

Listen starting Monday for your chance to win!

Call (888) 723-9388

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

THE DOVE POLL

10NEWS 7 DAY FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

DOVE INSTAGRAM


@1055WDUV ON TWITTER


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation